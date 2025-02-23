Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $118,000 Stock Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 161.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 428 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 18.6% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 73,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,511,000 after acquiring an additional 11,550 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 26.6% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 570,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $197,569,000 after purchasing an additional 119,681 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 49,287.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 400,040 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $138,590,000 after purchasing an additional 399,230 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 9.8% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CI opened at $299.92 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $262.03 and a fifty-two week high of $370.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $286.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $319.54. The company has a market capitalization of $83.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.54.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The health services provider reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.84 by ($1.20). The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 1.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.79 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.75%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $403.00 to $379.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of The Cigna Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $398.00 to $394.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price (down previously from $415.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Cigna Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.31.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

