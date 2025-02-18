BKM Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

BKM Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Team Hewins LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $450,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 588,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,140,000 after acquiring an additional 44,114 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 13,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,224,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,598,000 after acquiring an additional 362,906 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VBR stock opened at $203.47 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $177.15 and a one year high of $219.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $202.96 and a 200-day moving average of $201.21.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.