NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Davidson Trust Co.

Davidson Trust Co. grew its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the quarter. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 1,229.6% in the 4th quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $68.06 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.95 and a 12-month high of $86.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $139.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.84.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 61.13%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.85.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

