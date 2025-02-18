Congress Asset Management Co. Makes New Investment in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,514 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 129 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 128.3% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at $34,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Letitia A. Long sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total value of $254,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,306,295.24. The trade was a 16.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,166. This trade represents a 19.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,100 shares of company stock valued at $747,378. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $270.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $227.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.84 and a 12 month high of $271.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 13.93%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Daiwa America upgraded T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.79.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

