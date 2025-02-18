Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Trims Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,739 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,749 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Intel were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 4.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,510,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,162,891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103,553 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 211.6% in the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 28,898 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 19,625 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Intel by 4.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,827,123 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $113,244,000 after purchasing an additional 204,200 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Intel by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 12,635,400 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $296,426,000 after buying an additional 31,800 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Intel stock opened at $23.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.55. The stock has a market cap of $102.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.08. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $46.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on INTC

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.