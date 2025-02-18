Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Has $23.11 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 43.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 131,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,891 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $23,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 79.1% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

RSP opened at $181.08 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $179.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.98. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $158.83 and a 1-year high of $188.16. The company has a market cap of $60.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

