Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Digital Ally Stock Down 13.0 %

DGLY opened at $0.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.52. Digital Ally has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $3.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $424,151.00, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.85.

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter. Digital Ally had a negative net margin of 93.21% and a negative return on equity of 407.65%.

Institutional Trading of Digital Ally

About Digital Ally

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Digital Ally stock. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Digital Ally, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DGLY Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 336,824 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned 6.09% of Digital Ally at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Entertainment. The company offers in-car digital video mirror systems for law enforcement; in-car digital video event recorder systems for commercial fleets; a suite of data management web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information; body-worn digital video systems for law enforcement and private security; and VuLink ecosystem that provides intuitive auto-activation functionality as well as coordination between multiple recording devices.

