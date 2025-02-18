Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Organovo Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of ONVO opened at $0.39 on Friday. Organovo has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $1.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.54.
About Organovo
