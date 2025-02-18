CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Increases Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 17th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.
CenterPoint Energy has increased its dividend by an average of 7.6% annually over the last three years. CenterPoint Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 47.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CenterPoint Energy to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.3%.
CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance
CNP stock opened at $33.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.95. CenterPoint Energy has a 12 month low of $25.41 and a 12 month high of $33.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.13.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CenterPoint Energy
About CenterPoint Energy
CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CenterPoint Energy
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- AMC Stock Surges on Bitcoin News—Meme Stocks Making a Comeback?
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Hims & Hers: From Viral Ad to Volatile Stock
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Beyond DeepSeek: 4 Chinese ETFs for AI & Tech Exposure
Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.