Hara Capital LLC Takes Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,309 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HPE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 381.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 10,171 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 197,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after buying an additional 6,098 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 128,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $21.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.00 and a 200-day moving average of $20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $14.47 and a fifty-two week high of $24.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

A number of analysts recently commented on HPE shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Raymond James upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 7,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $178,733.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,905. This trade represents a 11.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $1,173,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 104,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,445,386.24. This trade represents a 32.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 332,166 shares of company stock worth $7,300,629. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

