Empower Advisory Group LLC Grows Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 760,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,676 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $56,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equity Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,525,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,264,000 after buying an additional 746,913 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,576,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 6.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,427,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,971,000 after acquiring an additional 596,191 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 238.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 693,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,799,000 after purchasing an additional 489,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,351,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,994,000 after purchasing an additional 425,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.58.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $71.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.82 and a 200 day moving average of $74.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.89. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.49 and a 12 month high of $151.21.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 16.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dollar Tree

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.