Empower Advisory Group LLC Has $13.73 Million Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 254,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $13,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of D. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 63.5% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,436,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $487,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278,175 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 10,324.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,250,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229,220 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 7,438.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,483,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,858 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 3.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,297,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,559,972,000 after buying an additional 1,365,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 4.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,620,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,653,964,000 after buying an additional 1,222,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.58.

D stock opened at $55.58 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.17 and a twelve month high of $61.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.42 and its 200-day moving average is $56.33.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 16.95%. Equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.68%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

