Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target Raised to C$67.00 at TD Securities

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$66.00 to C$67.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 9.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ENB. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$59.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$66.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$63.23.

Enbridge stock traded up C$0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$61.20. 7,432,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,301,427. Enbridge has a 12-month low of C$45.39 and a 12-month high of C$65.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.86, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of C$132.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$62.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$58.25.

In other Enbridge news, Senior Officer Cynthia Lynn Hansen sold 1,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.94, for a total transaction of C$66,293.64. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

