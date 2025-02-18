Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Shares Bought by Paradice Investment Management LLC

Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 931,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181,868 shares during the quarter. Endava comprises approximately 5.7% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Paradice Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Endava were worth $28,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Endava during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Endava by 84.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Endava by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Endava by 6.7% in the third quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT bought a new stake in shares of Endava in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAVA stock opened at $34.18 on Tuesday. Endava plc has a twelve month low of $23.28 and a twelve month high of $69.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Several research firms have issued reports on DAVA. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Endava from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Endava in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Endava from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Endava from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Endava from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.01.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

