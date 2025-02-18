C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Sells 1,394 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lessened its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 1.5% of C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $42,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,071.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG stock opened at $427.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $321.29 and a fifty-two week high of $428.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $418.59 and a 200-day moving average of $396.42.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

