Innovator Uncapped Accelerated U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:XUSP) Shares Bought by C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Uncapped Accelerated U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:XUSP – Free Report) by 273.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 117,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,359 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors owned about 0.16% of Innovator Uncapped Accelerated U.S. Equity ETF worth $4,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Uncapped Accelerated U.S. Equity ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Uncapped Accelerated U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $196,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator Uncapped Accelerated U.S. Equity ETF by 742.0% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 7,939 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Uncapped Accelerated U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $378,000. Finally, Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator Uncapped Accelerated U.S. Equity ETF by 151.6% during the fourth quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 19,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 11,481 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Uncapped Accelerated U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 6.3 %

Innovator Uncapped Accelerated U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $42.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.94. The company has a market capitalization of $30.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 1.31.

Innovator Uncapped Accelerated U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Innovator Uncapped Accelerated U.S. Equity ETF (XUSP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide the potential to outperform the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), after achieving performance thresholds. The fund uses four, one-year FLEX Options packages with laddered 3-month expiration dates.

