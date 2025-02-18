Truist Financial Corp Buys 34,441 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,048,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,441 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $59,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,767,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,656 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,888,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,189,000 after buying an additional 111,670 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,867,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,009,000 after buying an additional 172,652 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,799,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,084,000 after acquiring an additional 70,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,731,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,151,000 after acquiring an additional 94,434 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $58.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.74.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

