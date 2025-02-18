Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Cuts Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 249,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,860 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $15,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. MilWealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. TD Cowen upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.82.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of KO stock opened at $68.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.02 and a 200 day moving average of $66.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $57.93 and a 1 year high of $73.53.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 22.45%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

