ZoomInfo Technologies (ZI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share and revenue of $297.64 million for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $10.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 341.45, a P/E/G ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $18.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ZI shares. KeyCorp downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.15.

In related news, Director David Randall Winn sold 290,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $3,213,383.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,266,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,010,885.42. The trade was a 18.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 4,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $53,926.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 118,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,435.59. This trade represents a 3.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

