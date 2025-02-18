Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share and revenue of $207.95 million for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hudson Pacific Properties Price Performance

NYSE HPP opened at $2.78 on Tuesday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52 week low of $2.39 and a 52 week high of $7.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on HPP shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $3.70 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, CEO Victor J. Coleman acquired 50,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.87 per share, for a total transaction of $143,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 487,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,984.37. This represents a 11.43 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

