Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.680-6.080 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.620. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Otter Tail Stock Performance

OTTR opened at $76.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.58 and a 200-day moving average of $79.61. Otter Tail has a 52-week low of $71.66 and a 52-week high of $100.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Otter Tail Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is 25.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on OTTR. Siebert Williams Shank raised Otter Tail from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

