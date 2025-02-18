Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.750-8.250 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 8.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $24.0 billion-$24.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.2 billion.
NYSE GPC opened at $124.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $112.74 and a 52 week high of $164.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 51.48%.
In other Genuine Parts news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 1,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.78, for a total value of $194,214.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,357 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,698.46. This represents a 12.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.
