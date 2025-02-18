Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a $120.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GILD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $104.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.89. Gilead Sciences has a 1 year low of $62.07 and a 1 year high of $106.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $129.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,156.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.18.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.23. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 0.45%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 137,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total value of $14,073,240.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,502,415.06. This trade represents a 44.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Bluestone sold 6,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $620,355.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,198.80. This trade represents a 43.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 710,500 shares of company stock valued at $67,684,956 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GILD. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 118.5% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 101.9% during the third quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

