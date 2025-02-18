Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK) Trading Down 4.8% – Here’s Why

Rockfire Resources plc (LON:ROCK – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.12 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00). Approximately 54,548,949 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 77,392,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.13 ($0.00).
Rockfire Resources Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.38.
Rockfire Resources Company Profile
Our three projects in Queensland, Australia are actively being explored and Rockfire is achieving success through exploration.
