BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.40 and last traded at $9.36, with a volume of 600478 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.05.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BCRX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.89 and a 200 day moving average of $7.79.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 401,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 11,581 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $3,385,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,499,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,799,000 after acquiring an additional 318,800 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,774,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,342,000 after acquiring an additional 13,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 34,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 7,134 shares in the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

