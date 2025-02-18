Hara Capital LLC Has $1.53 Million Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Hara Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 223.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,284 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 38,907 shares during the period. Halliburton accounts for 1.0% of Hara Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Hara Capital LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 101.2% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 34.2% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 28.8% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,759 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on HAL. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James cut shares of Halliburton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.42.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In other news, CFO Eric Carre sold 141,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $3,689,712.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,321,149.13. This represents a 52.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Halliburton stock opened at $26.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.89. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $25.16 and a 1-year high of $41.56.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 24.03%.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.