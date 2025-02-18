Key Financial Inc Raises Holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Free Report) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 4,585.5% in the fourth quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 288,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,335,000 after buying an additional 282,006 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 261,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,918,000 after purchasing an additional 12,177 shares in the last quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC now owns 134,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,866,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 98,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Value ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ILCV stock opened at $84.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.99. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 12-month low of $72.30 and a 12-month high of $85.63.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.