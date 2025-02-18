Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 152.9% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 201.0% during the 4th quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSV opened at $77.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.33 and its 200 day moving average is $77.76. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $75.72 and a 12-month high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2474 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

