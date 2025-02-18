Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Bank of America from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 31.26% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $154.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Melius Research boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.65.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of DELL stock opened at $114.28 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $80.49 and a fifty-two week high of $179.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.25. The firm has a market cap of $80.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.90.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $24.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.67 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 191.91% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 499,045 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total value of $59,750,657.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 810,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,059,962.61. The trade was a 38.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total transaction of $1,145,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 236,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,864,657.56. The trade was a 3.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 945,407 shares of company stock valued at $115,564,106 in the last three months. 46.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 92.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,767,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,513,401,000 after acquiring an additional 6,131,507 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $455,029,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,960,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,222,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,407 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,317,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $746,596,000 after buying an additional 2,641,456 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 19,376.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,427,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,779,000 after buying an additional 2,415,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

See Also

