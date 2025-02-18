OriginTrail (TRAC) Trading 4.6% Lower This Week

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 18th. OriginTrail has a total market capitalization of $234.65 million and approximately $2.63 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OriginTrail token can now be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00000492 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, OriginTrail has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OriginTrail’s launch date was January 15th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 499,995,033 tokens. OriginTrail’s official message board is medium.com/origintrail. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is https://reddit.com/r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OriginTrail is origintrail.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail (TRAC) is the native token of the OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN), an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform, co-founded by Žiga Drev, Tomaž Levak, and Branimir Rakić, is designed to create a universal, collaborative, and trusted data exchange system. TRAC tokens are used for compensation to ODN nodes, staking to become a data holder node, bidding for data storage by nodes, and potentially for governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OriginTrail should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OriginTrail using one of the exchanges listed above.

