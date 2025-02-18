Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stock Position Raised by BKM Wealth Management LLC

BKM Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 296.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 83,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,639 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 0.9% of BKM Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. BKM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHD. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 144.8% in the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHD opened at $27.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.00. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

