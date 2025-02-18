Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 59.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 380.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on REGN. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,080.00 to $1,065.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,150.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $565.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $940.00 to $759.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $973.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $673.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $74.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.08. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $642.00 and a twelve month high of $1,211.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $706.92 and its 200 day moving average is $894.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.21 by $0.86. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.07%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $11.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.67 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

