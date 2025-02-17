Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Short Interest Update

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the January 15th total of 3,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 597,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Knowles Stock Performance

Shares of KN stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.36. 1,607,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,772. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.48. Knowles has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $20.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $142.50 million during the quarter. Knowles had a negative net margin of 27.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Knowles from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Knowles by 114.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Knowles by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Knowles in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Knowles by 835.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Knowles by 20.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

