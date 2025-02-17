Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:INBS) Short Interest Up 12.3% in January

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:INBS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 436,800 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the January 15th total of 388,900 shares. Currently, 9.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 163,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ INBS traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $2.55. 447,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,171. Intelligent Bio Solutions has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $5.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.55.

Get Intelligent Bio Solutions alerts:

Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $610 billion for the quarter. Intelligent Bio Solutions had a negative net margin of 288.35% and a negative return on equity of 147.50%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intelligent Bio Solutions will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Company Profile

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc, a medical technology company, developing non-invasive, real-time monitoring, and diagnostic tests for patients and their primary health practitioners. It offers saliva glucose biosensor for diabetes management that measures glucose in saliva. The company also provides intelligent fingerprinting drug screening system, a revolutionizing portable testing through fingerprint sweat analysis, which has the potential for broader applications in additional fields; and biosensor platform for biochemistry, immunology, tumor markers, hormones, and nucleic acid diagnostic modalities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intelligent Bio Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelligent Bio Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.