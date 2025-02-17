Short Interest in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Decreases By 6.4%

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the January 15th total of 1,730,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Genmab A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GMAB traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,417,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,134. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.65 and its 200 day moving average is $23.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.96. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $31.88.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.29. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 23.49%. Equities analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GMAB has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Genmab A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Leerink Partners upgraded Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GMAB

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genmab A/S

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMAB. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,110,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,170,000 after acquiring an additional 561,767 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 1,235.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 117,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 108,705 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 168.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,653,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,706,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,612,000 after purchasing an additional 938,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tema Etfs LLC acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $1,230,000. Institutional investors own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

About Genmab A/S

(Get Free Report)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.