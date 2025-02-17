Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) Short Interest Down 8.0% in January

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 372,600 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the January 15th total of 404,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.9 days. Approximately 7.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Price Performance

About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment

Shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $1.18. The company had a trading volume of 10,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,924. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.54. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $3.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.72.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Co is a resort and entertainment company, which leverages the power and popularity of professional football and its legendary players in partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, OH.

