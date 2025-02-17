Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) Short Interest Down 8.0% in January

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 372,600 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the January 15th total of 404,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.9 days. Approximately 7.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in a report on Friday, October 25th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on HOFV
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Price Performance
About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Co is a resort and entertainment company, which leverages the power and popularity of professional football and its legendary players in partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, OH.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Airbnb’s Earnings: Sky High Results, Grounded Guidance?
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Kyndryl Soars on AI, Cybersecurity Growth—What’s Next?
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Conflicting Signals: Tempus AI’s Stock Market Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.