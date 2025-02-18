Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Shares Sold by BKM Wealth Management LLC

BKM Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 17,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 6.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 9,659 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in Smith & Nephew by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Smith & Nephew by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 14,759 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. 25.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Smith & Nephew Stock Performance

SNN opened at $25.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Smith & Nephew plc has a 1 year low of $23.65 and a 1 year high of $31.72.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine and ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies, and ENT.

