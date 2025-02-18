Steele Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Steele Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 798,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of Steele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Steele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $77,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 6,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 23,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $540,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

AGG stock opened at $97.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.17 and its 200 day moving average is $98.82. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $94.85 and a 12-month high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

