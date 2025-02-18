iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 120,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 4.9% of Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 784.3% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

IJR opened at $117.09 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $101.85 and a twelve month high of $128.61. The firm has a market cap of $84.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.13.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

