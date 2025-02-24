Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.50 and last traded at $40.16, with a volume of 4220023 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.45.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Down 3.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.1394 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

Institutional Trading of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 752.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,604,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,482,000 after buying an additional 4,947,263 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,235,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158,009 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $84,168,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 7,418,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,776,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,666 shares during the period.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

