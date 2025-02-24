Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.50 and last traded at $40.16, with a volume of 4220023 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.45.
Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Down 3.1 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13.
Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.1394 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.
The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.
