iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $108.81 and last traded at $111.48, with a volume of 478682 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $106.82.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.03.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. MGB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.