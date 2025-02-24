IFP Advisors Inc Buys 172 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,488,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,670,000 after purchasing an additional 60,868 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,975,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,537,000 after acquiring an additional 139,651 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,045,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,225,000 after acquiring an additional 67,448 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 947,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,895,000 after acquiring an additional 51,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 754,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,782,000 after acquiring an additional 13,079 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of IVE opened at $196.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $35.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $194.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $176.09 and a 12-month high of $206.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

