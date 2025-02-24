iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $86.18 and last traded at $86.76, with a volume of 338203 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.13.
iShares Convertible Bond ETF Trading Up 1.8 %
The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.02.
iShares Convertible Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.1406 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iShares Convertible Bond ETF
The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.
