iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $86.18 and last traded at $86.76, with a volume of 338203 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.13.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.02.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.1406 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares Convertible Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICVT. Tidemark LLC raised its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

