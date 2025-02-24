Critical Survey: Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN) and EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER)

Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report) and EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Nexxen International and EverQuote’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexxen International 3.96% 7.49% 4.70% EverQuote 3.31% 13.94% 9.24%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.2% of Nexxen International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.5% of EverQuote shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.8% of EverQuote shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nexxen International $349.11 million 1.57 -$21.49 million $0.04 213.00 EverQuote $287.92 million 2.42 -$51.29 million $0.34 57.93

This table compares Nexxen International and EverQuote”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Nexxen International has higher revenue and earnings than EverQuote. EverQuote is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nexxen International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Nexxen International has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EverQuote has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Nexxen International and EverQuote, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexxen International 0 1 4 0 2.80 EverQuote 0 0 5 1 3.17

Nexxen International presently has a consensus price target of $20.40, indicating a potential upside of 139.44%. EverQuote has a consensus price target of $31.67, indicating a potential upside of 60.79%. Given Nexxen International’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Nexxen International is more favorable than EverQuote.

Summary

EverQuote beats Nexxen International on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nexxen International

Nexxen International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach publishers Israel. The company’s demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats. Its sell supply side platform (SSP) provides access to data and a comprehensive product suite to drive inventory management and revenue optimization. The company also offers data management platform solution, which integrates DSP and SSP solutions enabling advertisers and publishers to use data from various sources in order to optimize results of their advertising campaigns. It serves ad buyers, advertisers, brands, agencies, and digital publishers in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Tremor International Ltd and changed its name to Nexxen International Ltd. in January 2024. Nexxen International Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc. operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc., and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc. in November 2014. EverQuote, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

