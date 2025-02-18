WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.74 and last traded at $37.84, with a volume of 81052 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.16.

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Up 11.0 %

The company has a market cap of $875.81 million, a PE ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $3,588,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 316,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,821,000 after purchasing an additional 77,852 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 2,525,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,404,000 after purchasing an additional 39,825 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund

The WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (IQDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying total market stocks from developed markets outside the US and Canada. The index is weighted by dividends paid. IQDG was launched on Apr 7, 2016 and is managed by WisdomTree.

