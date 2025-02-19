Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Buys Shares of 24,933 Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 24,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC owned about 7.67% of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BTC. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BTC opened at $41.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.68. Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $48.07.

