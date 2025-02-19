Q1 Earnings Forecast for Essent Group Issued By Roth Capital

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital lowered their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Essent Group in a report issued on Tuesday, February 18th. Roth Capital analyst H. Fong now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.68. The consensus estimate for Essent Group’s current full-year earnings is $7.01 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Essent Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.72 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.70 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Essent Group from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.57.

Essent Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ESNT stock opened at $56.33 on Wednesday. Essent Group has a 12 month low of $51.69 and a 12 month high of $65.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.02. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.11.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.09). Essent Group had a net margin of 58.69% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Essent Group’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Essent Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,367,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,265,000 after purchasing an additional 432,034 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,168,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,382,000 after acquiring an additional 200,284 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,206,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,425,000 after buying an additional 59,750 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,700,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,988,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,370,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,049,000 after purchasing an additional 221,950 shares during the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Essent Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.37%.

About Essent Group

(Get Free Report)

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.