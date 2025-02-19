593,838 Shares in Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Acquired by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 593,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,897,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Krispy Kreme at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter valued at about $346,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Krispy Kreme in the third quarter worth about $411,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 98.3% during the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 29,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 14,859 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DNUT opened at $9.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.59, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a one year low of $8.34 and a one year high of $17.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.23 and a 200 day moving average of $10.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DNUT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Krispy Kreme has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

