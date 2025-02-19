Peregrine Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,993 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Southwest Gas worth $5,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Southwest Gas by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 216,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,340,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 3,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SWX shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Southwest Gas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Southwest Gas in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Southwest Gas from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.80.

SWX stock opened at $77.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.70 and its 200 day moving average is $73.42. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.40 and a 52 week high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

