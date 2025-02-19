ActiveOps Plc (LON:AOM) Insider Buys £150.80 in Stock

ActiveOps Plc (LON:AOM – Get Free Report) insider Richard John Jeffery purchased 145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.31) per share, for a total transaction of £150.80 ($190.24).

Richard John Jeffery also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 17th, Richard John Jeffery bought 143 shares of ActiveOps stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.32) per share, for a total transaction of £150.15 ($189.42).

On Tuesday, December 17th, Richard John Jeffery bought 134 shares of ActiveOps stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 112 ($1.41) per share, for a total transaction of £150.08 ($189.33).

ActiveOps Price Performance

ActiveOps stock opened at GBX 102 ($1.29) on Wednesday. ActiveOps Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 94 ($1.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 143 ($1.80). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 106.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 119.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £72.79 million, a P/E ratio of 88.71 and a beta of 0.40.

ActiveOps Company Profile

ActiveOps’ offerings provide predictive and prescriptive insight to help service operations make better decisions – faster. The Company’s AI-powered SaaS solutions are underpinned by 15+ years of operational data and its AOM methodology that’s proven to drive cross department decision-making.

With Decision Intelligence, ActiveOps’ customers deliver MORE – release 20%+ capacity within the first 12 months and boost productivity by 30%+ leading to MORE business impact.

